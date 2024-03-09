BJP would send ED-CBI even to Lord Ram if he was in this era, to join party or go to jail: Kejriwal

"I hope the next year he will present the budget in the Assembly," he said.

Kejriwal lashed out at the BJP, saying it came to power at the Centre with a massive mandate in May 2014 but pursued a model of vinash by targeting the opposition parties using the ED and the CBI against them.

"We improved education and health services, provided free round the clock electricity supply, free water supply, sent elderly on free pilgrimages, helped children from poor families to dream of becoming doctors and engineers. This is the Aam Aadmi Party's model of vikas," he said.

Since forming the government in Delhi in 2015, the AAP government has been winning elections - Assembly polls 2020, MCD polls 2022- with huge mandate because of the good work done by it for the people, Kejriwal said.

"After tabling of this budget, public is now saying that we will have all the seven seats in Delhi," he stated.

The AAP is contesting on four of the seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi while the Congress remaining three, under a seat sharing agreement between the two parties.

Hitting out at the BJP, Kejriwal said that the party put forth a model of vinash after it came to power in the country in May 2014.

"This model involves eliminating opposition parties one by one, buying out MLAs breaking parties, making arrests and sending the opposition leaders to jail. The second part of this model is to stall the good works of the opposition governments in the country," Kejriwal.

"They say Modi Nahi to Kaun. Their formula is to send all the opposition leaders to jail. Who else except Modi when every one is sent to jail and no one is left," he added.

The chief minister also alleged that the BJP was trying to eliminate the opposition so that it remained in power.

"They are eliminating democracy. Its treason," he charged.

Kejriwal also alleged that the BJP wanted to crush the AAP because it was the fastest growing party capable of challenging them across the country.

"They have prepared the whole plan to send me to jail. A BJP leader told me the plan that after my arrest they will topple our government. The plan is to arrest Kejriwal and then destroy Delhi," he claimed.

"Kejriwal se nafarat karni hai to sambhal kar karna dost, agar uske school aur asptal dekh liye to mohabbat ho jayegi Kejriwal se (Hate Kejriwal with care, you will fall in love with Kejriwal if you saw the schools and hospitals built by him," the AAP supremo said highlighting the works of his government.