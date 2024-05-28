Bomb scare on Varanasi-bound IndiGo flight at Delhi airport, passengers evacuated

A Varanasi-bound IndiGo flight received a bomb threat at the Indira Gandhi International Airport on Tuesday morning, prompting authorities to evacuate its passengers and launch a search operation, officials said.
Anti-sabotage checks are on and nothing suspicious has been found so far, they said.
The officials said the threat was found written on a piece of paper in a lavatory when the Indigo 6E2211 flight was preparing to leave.
The pilot saw a piece of paper in the lavatory with the note "bomb blast @ 30 minutes", following which he informed the control room.
There were a total of 176 passengers on the flight who were deboarded, sources said.
The officials said the aircraft was taken to an isolated area and security agency personnel conducted a search operation.
IndiGo in a statement said that IndiGo flight 6E2211 operating from Delhi to Varanasi had received a specific bomb threat at Delhi airport. All necessary protocols were followed, and the aircraft was taken to a remote bay as per guidelines by airport security agencies.
The statement added that all passengers were safely evacuated via the emergency exits. The flight is currently undergoing inspection. Post completion of all security checks, the aircraft will be positioned back in the terminal area.
(With PTI inputs)
Published 28 May 2024, 01:23 IST