Setback for Arvind Kejriwal as CBI now arrests him in excise policy case

The CBI on Wednesday arrested Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in the excise 'scam' case today following his hearing in the Rouse Avenue Court. This comes after the court permitted the central agency to interrogate AAP national convener in the court premises in between the session.

While CBI sought permission for Kejriwal's arrest, the latter's counsel warned the court against it.

"If my lords allow them to arrest him (Kejriwal), my lords will be allowing their shoulders to be used as a gun to shoot him," Sr Advocate Vikram Chaudhari said.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court is scheduled to hear the AAP supremo's challenge to Delhi HC order staying bail in the case by Enforcement Directorate shortly.

