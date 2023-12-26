Chief secretary chose not to respond: Saurabh Bhardwaj on Burari molestation case

New Delhi: Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj on Monday claimed Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar "chose not to respond" to a note asking him to constitute a committee to probe alleged molestation of women workers at a Delhi government hospital, a charge denied by the bureaucrat's office.

While Kumar's office said an action taken report (ATR) has been submitted in the matter, Bharadwaj said it is very surprising that the report was "leaked" to the media and demanded strict action against the Chief Secretary for this.

On Sunday, Bharadwaj had directed Kumar to constitute an enquiry committee to look into the allegations of molestation of women contractual workers in Burari Government Hospital. The minister sought an ATR from the Chief Secretary in the matter within six hours of receiving the note.

A woman, working as a housekeeping staff on a contract basis in Burari Government Hospital, has accused her manager and three supervisors of molesting and harassing her and two other employees, police said.

Based on the woman's complaint, her manager and three supervisors of the firm that provides multitasking manpower to the hospital have been booked and asked to join the probe, they said.

In a statement on Monday, Bharadwaj said what was reported from the Burari hospital was "very shocking" and it required immediate action by the government machinery.