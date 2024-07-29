Civil services aspirant writes to CJI seeking action on coaching centre deaths, waterlogging fix

New Delhi: A civil services aspirant has written to Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud seeking action against officials responsible for the deaths of three fellow students who died in the rain-flooded basement of a coaching centre here.

In his letter, Avinash Dubey also urged the apex court to direct officials to find a permanent solution to the recurring problem of waterlogging in areas such as Rajinder Nagar and Mukherjee Nagar, major coaching hubs in the national capital.

Dubey said students residing in these areas are "living a life of hell" due to annual flooding caused by "apathy" of the Delhi government and Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).