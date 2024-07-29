Coaching centre tragedy: AAP protests outside LG Secretariat against non-completion of desilting of drains

New Delhi: The AAP on Monday staged a protest near the LG Secretariat and demanded that officers who allegedly failed to issue directions for desilting of drains in Delhi be sacked.

This comes two days after three civil services aspirants died when the basement of their coaching centre in central Delhi's Old Rajinder Nagar was flooded following heavy rain.

AAP MLA Dilip Pandey said they have come to request Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena to take action against officials who do not issue directions for desilting of drains despite orders from ministers.

"We have come here to request LG sir to take action against incompetent officers, who do not listen to ministers," he said.

AAP MLA and MCD in-charge Durgesh Pathak accused the BJP of indulging in politics.