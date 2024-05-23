'Crossed all limits by targeting my old, ailing parents': Kejriwal slams Modi over Maliwal assault case

"But today you crossed all limits. To break me you targeted my old and ailing parents. My mother is suffering from multiple ailments. The day I was arrested (March 21), she had returned from hospital. My father is 85 years old and has hearing issues. Do you think my parents are guilty? Why are my parents being harassed? God will not forgive you," Kejriwal, who was arrested in the Delhi excise policy-linked money laundering case, said.