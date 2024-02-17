'Dangal' child star Suhani Bhatnagar dies at 19

New Delhi: Suhani Bhatnagar, who played young Babita Phogat in Aamir Khan-starrer wresting drama Dangal, has died at the age of 19.

"She died at AIIMS yesterday. She was 19," a close relative of the actor told PTI, confirming her death.

He did not elaborate on what led to the young actor's death but media reports suggested she suffered medical complications after a leg fracture and was later admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences.

"She was admitted on February 7 and passed away on February 16," a source at the hospital said.