DCW members accuse Swati Maliwal of 'malicious', 'fictitious' claims in letter to Kejriwal

Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) members Firdos Khan and Kiran Negi wrote to AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal accusing her of making "malicious" and "fictitious" claims.
Maliwal had on Tuesday accused the Delhi govt of systematically dismantling the DCW, after her resignation as its chief.
Their letter said that Maliwal "chose to turn the truth on its head" to blame Kejriwal and his government.
"Over 700 women who have been employed in the Commission and various grant programs across the city have been left without any salary since November 2023 but you have made the struggle of these women only about yourself and have made statements that the attack on DCW started after your resignation," read the letter.
Published 03 July 2024, 06:05 IST