DDA offers to move Uttarakhand tunnel rescue hero to temporary accommodation, he declines

New Delhi: Hours after razing his house in a demolition drive, DDA offered to move Wakeel Hassan, a rat-hole miner who was part of the Silkyara tunnel rescue operation, and his family to a temporary accommodation but he declined the offer, sources said on Thursday.

Hassan told PTI that Delhi Development Authority (DDA) officials also told him that he would soon be provided a house in the Govindpuri area but he refused to accept the offer as it was only a "verbal assurance".