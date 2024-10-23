Home
Declaring Delhi's Jama Masjid protected monument will have substantial impact, ASI tells Delhi High Court

In an affidavit filed in response to PILs on the issue, the ASI said once a monument is declared a protected monument, certain regulations and prohibitions in the area around it come into force.
PTI
Last Updated : 23 October 2024, 13:20 IST

Published 23 October 2024, 13:20 IST
India NewsDelhiDelhi High CourtJama MasjidASI

