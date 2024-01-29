450 vehicles gutted in fire at police yard in Delhi's Wazirabad

The fire broke out at 4 am and five fire tenders were pressed into service, a DFS official said. The operation went for two hours and the blaze was controlled at 6 am, he said.

No one was injured in the incident but 200 four-wheelers and 250 two-wheelers kept at the 'malkhana' were completely gutted in the fire, another official said.

The 'malkhana' is spread over 500 square yards.