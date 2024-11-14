Delhi air pollution: Junior schools closed, construction activities halted as GRAP III kicks in from Nov 15

The remaining two-third is contributed by other NCR cities like Noida, Greater Noida, Gurgaon, Faridabad and Ghaziabad; and districts outside the NCR like those in Punjab and Haryana where farmers put fields on fire to get rid of paddy stubble.

The air quality index for other NCR cities lies in the “very poor” category with the weather bureau offering no hope for any immediate improvement.

The India Meteorological Department said dense to very dense fog would continue for the next few days and temperature will drop further.

The GRAP for Delhi-NCR is divided into four stages of air quality - stage 1 for "poor" AQI ranging between 201 and 300; stage 2 for “very poor” AQI of 301-400; stage 3 for “severe” AQI of 401-450 and stage 4 for "severe plus" AQI (more than 450).