Delhi BJP names in-charges for seven Lok Sabha seats

According to one of the in-charges, "They will supervise anything and everything related to the party's political and organisational activities in their Lok Sabha seats."

Harsh Malhotra, the BJP's Delhi unit general secretary, will be in charge of the East Delhi seat; Dinesh Pratap Singh, the state unit vice president, for New Delhi; former mayor Jai Prakash for West Delhi and Kamaljeet Sehrawat for North East Delhi.