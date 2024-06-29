Excise policy case: Arvind Kejriwal sent to judicial custody till July 12

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Saturday remanded Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to judicial custody till July 12 in a case related to liquor scam case, rejecting a plea by him to disclose the materials collected by the Investigating Officer.

Kejriwal was produced before the court of vacation judge Sunena Sharma upon the end of three days of custodial interrogation.

Judge Sharma allowed a request made by the CBI to send him to the judicial custody.

He was formally arrested by the CBI on June 26.