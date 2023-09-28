Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiadelhi

Delhi CM Kejriwal takes part in 'bhajan sandhya', interacts with pilgrims departing for Ayodhya

As of now, 75,000 elderly people have visited pilgrimage sites under the scheme. Of these, 4,000 people have visited Ayodhya, he said.
Last Updated 28 September 2023, 14:05 IST

Follow Us

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday took part in a 'bhajan sandhya' and interacted with devotees departing for Ayodhya as part of the Mukhyamantri Tirth Yatra Yojana.

As of now, 75,000 elderly people have visited pilgrimage sites under the scheme. Of these, 4,000 people have visited Ayodhya, he said.

"You will remember this journey for the whole lifetime. We have ensured that you get all the facilities. However, if there is any lapse, I apologise beforehand. We will rectify it in the future," he added.

Under the scheme, the Delhi government bears the entire expenditure -- including air-conditioned train travel, accommodation, meals, boarding and lodging and other arrangements -- for all pilgrims.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 28 September 2023, 14:05 IST)
India NewsDelhiAyodhyaArvind Kejriwal

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT