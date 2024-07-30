Home
Delhi coaching centre deaths: Plea seeking high-level probe put before High court

The HC said that the matter will be listed tomorrow if the plea is in order by 12:30 pm today.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 30 July 2024, 05:38 IST

A plea seeking a High Level Committee to probe the Rajendra Nagar incident wherein three people lost their life, was mentioned before the Delhi High Court.

The court said that the matter will be listed tomorrow if the plea is in order by 12:30 pm today.

Three IAS aspirants -- Shreya Yadav from Uttar Pradesh, Tanya Soni from Telangana and Nevin Dalwin from Kerala -- died after the basement of a building housing Rau's IAS Study Circle coaching institute was flooded following rains on Saturday evening.

More to follow...

Published 30 July 2024, 05:38 IST
