Delhi coaching centre deaths: Political slugfest erupts between AAP and BJP as institute under scrutiny for openly flouting NOC norms

Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi ordered action against coaching centres. She said that any coaching institute found violating permits will be dealt with strictly, as well as any officials of the MCD who were found to be responsible for the tragedy. “I have written to the MCD Commissioner to ensure strict action is taken against the coaching centre for violating building by laws. The Completion Certificate (CC) issued in 2021 clearly stated that the basement should only be used for parking or storage,” she told reporters.

The police had to call in the RAF to control the protesting students, whose numbers swelled as the day progressed. Additional deputy commissioner of police Sachin Sharma, pacifying the protesting students, said, “Three people have died. Why would we hide anything? We assure you that we will do everything legally possible. The investigation is ongoing.”

Protesting students demanded that action be taken against the Rau’s Institute management and owners as well as the MCD officials who did not take action, and also that adequate compensation be given to the families. Students also pointed at a complaint making the rounds on social media made by a student of the institute on June 26, complaining of the violation of the basement NOC and warning of any untoward accident as an eventuality.

The incident led to a political slugfest. Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi said that this was a “collapse of infrastructure” and is a “collective failure” of the system. “The common citizen is paying the price of unsafe construction, poor town planning and irresponsibility of institutions at every level by losing his life. Safe and comfortable life is the right of every citizen and the responsibility of the governments,” he posted on X.

Delhi minister Saurabh Bharadwaj alleged that there was a “big conspiracy”, and that despite giving evidence and complaining of corruption in de-silting, no action was taken against officers involved by lieutenant governor VK Saxena.

BJP leader Anurag Thakur said that the “failed Delhi model” is responsible for this. “What have they done to Delhi? Three young people have lost their lives … Is this the model of Arvind Kejriwal and AAP? Ask the families who have lost their young ones,” Thakur said.

Among the leaders that went to lend support to rebel AAP leader Swati Maliwal and Congress’s state unit president Devender Yadav. Students thanked them for their support, but told them that they do not wish to politicise the incident.