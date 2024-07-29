Delhi coaching centre drowning: L-G meets students protesting IAS aspirants' deaths

New Delhi: Delhi L-G V K Saxena on Monday visited the coaching hub of Old Rajinder Nagar and interacted with students protesting over the death of three civil services aspirants after their institute's basement got flooded with rainwater.

Officials said the protesting students explained their grievances to Saxena who assured them that action will be taken in the matter.

The angry students raised the slogan "we want justice", insisting that the LG join them and speak instead of standing behind the barricade erected by the police.