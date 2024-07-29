Delhi coaching centre tragedy: L-G announces Rs 10 lakh compensation

New Delhi: Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena on Monday announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh each for the families of three civil services aspirants who died after flooding of the basement of a coaching centre in Old Rajinder Nagar here.

According to a Raj Niwas statement, the L-G, who met the students protesting over the tragic incident, also assured action against responsible officials of Delhi Fire Services(DFS), police, and Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) within 24 hours.