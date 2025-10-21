<p>New Delhi: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/delhi">Delhi</a> Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Tuesday accused the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/aam-aadmi-party">Aam Aadmi Party </a>(AAP) government of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/punjab">Punjab</a> of forcing farmers to burn crop residue to send pollution levels up in the national capital.</p>.<p>The minister also showed videos, purported to be of stubble burning in Punjab, at a press conference to back his claim.</p>.<p>"The farmers in Punjab are being forced to burn stubble in the fields by the AAP government. The highest number of parali burning incidents occurred in AAP-ruled Punjab on Diwali night," Sirsa said.</p>.Thick blanket of smog engulfs Delhi-NCR a day after diwal, air quality turns severe.<p>He claimed that while AAP leaders "condemned the Delhi CM, the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bjp">BJP</a> and Sanatan Dharm followers over celebration of Diwali and bursting of crackers," the real reason behind worsening air quality was stubble burning in Punjab.</p>.<p>Sirsa said the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/air-quality-index">Air Quality Index </a>(AQI) in Delhi was 341 before Diwali, and it rose to 356 afterwards, up by just 11 points.</p>.<p>"We admit with pride that our government has given people a chance to celebrate Diwali in our traditional way. Due to firecrackers, there is only an increase of 11 points in AQI after <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/diwali">Diwali</a>," he said.</p>.In Pics: Day after Diwali, Delhi gasps for air amid toxic haze.<p>The minister also alleged that the AAP was "playing religious politics." "Will the AAP challenge the sacrifice of goats on Eid by our Muslim community? I challenge Arvind Kejriwal to not play religious politics. You fight with us, but do not make religion a part of it," the BJP leader said.</p>.<p>Earlier in the day, Delhi residents woke up to a thick haze, as air quality plummeted to the 'red zone' after a night of heavy cracker-bursting.</p>.Delhi wakes up to 'very poor' air quality on Diwali morning, GRAP Stage 2 curbs kick in.<p>Last week, the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/supreme-court">Supreme Court</a> temporarily allowed the sale and use of green firecrackers, restricting it to two hours — from 6 am to 7 am and 8 pm to 10 pm — on October 19 and 20. </p>