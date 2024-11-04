Home
Delhi Excise Policy case: Court directs ED to supply charge sheet and documents to accused

Special Judge Kaveri Baweja directed to ED carry out the exercise by November 13, when the matter would be heard next.
PTI
Last Updated : 04 November 2024, 15:02 IST

Published 04 November 2024, 15:02 IST
India NewsDelhiEnforcement DirectorateExcise Policy

