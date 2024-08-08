Delhi excise policy case: Supreme Court to pronounce order on bail pleas by Manish Sisodia on August 9

During the hearing, the court sought to know from the prosecuting agency as to how long it would take to conclude the trial as there are 493 witnesses.

Raju submitted the delay in the case was attributable to the petitioner as he continued to file unwarranted applications one after another for seeking documents before the trial court.

Singhvi, however, shot back claiming none of the application for seeking documents, got dismissed by the trial court.

Raju claimed the trial may commence on a day-to-day basis after opening of the prosecution statement under Section 226 of the CrPC on August 12.

Singhvi said without complying with Section 207 CrPC on supply of documents and framing of charges, the trial can't commence as there are 40 accused.

He also said the petitioner has already undergone half of the minimum sentence in the case.

On Monday, the court had asked the Enforcement Directorate as to how it will draw the line between policy decision of the Cabinet and criminality, and also if an increase in profit margin is enough to infer on a decision taken by the Cabinet, of an elected government.