Delhi excise policy case: Supreme Court to pronounce order on bail pleas by Manish Sisodia on August 9

New Delhi: The Supreme Court is scheduled to pronounce its order on Friday on bail pleas made by Delhi's former Deputy Chief Minister and AAP leader Manish Sisodia in corruption and money laundering cases in the alleged Delhi liquor policy scam.
A bench of Justices B R Gavai and K V Vishwanathan would render the judgment at 10.30 am on August 9.
The court had on August 6, 2024 concluded the proceedings upon hearing senior advocate A M Singhvi for Sisodia and Additional Solicitor General S V Raju for the CBI and the ED.
Sisodia was arrested in the case on February 26, 2023. He sought bail in cases filed by the CBI and the ED.
During the hearing, the court sought to know from the prosecuting agency as to how long it would take to conclude the trial as there are 493 witnesses.
Raju submitted the delay in the case was attributable to the petitioner as he continued to file unwarranted applications one after another for seeking documents before the trial court.
Singhvi, however, shot back claiming none of the application for seeking documents, got dismissed by the trial court.
Raju claimed the trial may commence on a day-to-day basis after opening of the prosecution statement under Section 226 of the CrPC on August 12.
Singhvi said without complying with Section 207 CrPC on supply of documents and framing of charges, the trial can't commence as there are 40 accused.
He also said the petitioner has already undergone half of the minimum sentence in the case.
On Monday, the court had asked the Enforcement Directorate as to how it will draw the line between policy decision of the Cabinet and criminality, and also if an increase in profit margin is enough to infer on a decision taken by the Cabinet, of an elected government.
Raju, however, said the increase in profit is not the case of the central agency, many factual things happened prior to this increase, including the meetings.
Sisodia had earlier been declined any relief by the trial court, the Delhi High Court and the Supreme Court.
The ED also stated Sisodia was not innocent person, picked up for political reasons but he was neck deep in the scam.
Published 08 August 2024, 17:05 IST