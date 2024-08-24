Delhi govt to scrap unregistered e-rickshaws impounded by transport dept

New Delhi: The Delhi government's Transport Department will soon start scrapping unregistered e-rickshaws that have been impounded, officials said on Friday.

Before being handed over to a scrapper, they will be crushed using a roller, they added.

Owners of such unregistered e-rickshaws will be given a week's time to get them registered and if they fail to do so, their vehicles will be impounded and handed over to a Registered Vehicle Scrapping Facility, the official said.