Delhi HC directs Sunita Kejriwal to take down recording of court hearing in excise policy case from social media platforms

The Delhi High Court on Saturday directed chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita to take down video recording of a court hearing in excise policy case from social media platforms, news agency PTI reported.

The High Court issued notice to all the parties including Sunita Kejriwal, several individuals, Facebook, YouTube, and other social media platforms on a plea seeking action for violating the court’s video conferencing rules when Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal was produced before Rouse Avenue Court during his police custody on March 28, reported news agency ANI.

The High Court also directed Sunita Kejriwal and five other individual respondents in the case to take down the posts and also directed the social media companies to take down any other posts or reposts regarding the video recorded on that day.

The court has now listed the matter on July 9.

