Delhi HC directs officials to ensure no trees cut on land next to Mazar-e-Ghalib

Advocate Mujeeb Ahmed, representing the petitioner, said 100-years-old trees are being cut down by erecting high rise tine sheds with an intention to carry out illegal construction over the land.

He said they noticed that high rise tin sheds were put around the trees in July and now some trees exist there while some wood logs are lying on the land.

The plea said the petitioner gave a complaint to the police but the builder mafia again started illegal activities of deforestation and when the association filed another complaint with the authorities they did not pay any attention or bother to stop illegal cutting down of the trees.

It sought action against cutting down of trees at the land and directions to the MCD to remove the tin sheds which have been installed "illegally" to cut trees and to carry out "illegal" construction adjacent to the protected monuments.