Delhi HC directs Spicejet to ground three engines, handover possession to lessors in 2 weeks

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday directed low-cost airline Spicejet to ground three engines by Friday and handover them to its lessors within 15 days.

The high court directed the airline to offer prior inspection of the engines to lessors, Team France 01 SAS and Sunbird France 02 SAS, through their authorised representative at the Delhi airport within seven days.

"... this court has no option but to direct the defendant (Spicejet) to ground the three engines with effect from August 16, 2024. The defendant will take steps to ensure that the engines are redelivered to plaintiff within fifteen days from today," Justice Manmeet Pritam Singh Arora said in the order.