Delhi HC dismisses plea to mandate doctors specify drugs' side effects to patient

The bench said, 'Since the legislature in its wisdom has elected to impose this duty on the manufacturer and the pharmacist, we do not find any ground for issuing a direction as prayed for in this PIL as it would amount to judicial legislation.' Advocate Prashant Bhushan, appearing for the petitioner, submitted that prescription medications come with side effects, which have the potential to do much harm. He said the patient has a right to make an informed choice and therefore, it should be mandatory for the doctor to explain the side effects attached to consuming such a drug to the patient.