Delhi HC expresses displeasure over non-supply of books to students in MCD-run schools

"We leave it to you. If you feel you are satisfied with the work that you are doing, if you feel happy with the content of work that has been done by your staff, we can only say good luck to you. And if you don't want to take action against your negligent officers, even better luck to you. We have brought it to your notice. We don't think it is a scorecard to be proud of. It doesn't cover MCD with any glory. It is not a happy situation", the bench, also comprising Justice Manmeet PS Arora, said.