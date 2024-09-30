Home
Delhi HC refuses to recall order, asks Centre to release Rs 10 crore to AIIMS for treatment of rare diseases

The court said the amount should be released within three working days, failing which the joint secretary of the Union health ministry has to be present in the court on the next date of hearing.
PTI
Last Updated : 30 September 2024, 12:30 IST

Published 30 September 2024, 12:30 IST
