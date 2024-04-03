Excise policy case: Delhi High Court reserves order on plea by Arvind Kejriwal challenging arrest

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday reserved its verdict on a petition by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal challenging his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in a money-laundering case linked to the alleged excise policy scam.

"I am going to reserve judgement," said Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma after hearing the senior counsel appearing for the AAP leader as well as the agency.

The AAP national convener, who arrested by the ED on March 21, questioned the "timing" of his arrest and said it was in contravention of the basic structure of the Constitution, including free and fair elections and level playing field.