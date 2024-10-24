Home
Delhi High Court asks Centre's response over resale of concert tickets, blocking illegal sites

The court said the replies would have to be filed within four weeks and posted the hearing on February 18, 2025, when a similar petition would be heard.
PTI
Last Updated : 24 October 2024, 09:17 IST

Published 24 October 2024, 09:17 IST
India NewsDelhiDelhi High Court

