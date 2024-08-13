Delhi High Court orders Rajdeep Sardesai to take down video against BJP's Shazia Ilmi

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday ordered veteran journalist Rajdeep Sardesai to take down a video against the BJP's Shazia Ilmi.

The order was passed by Justice Manmeet Pritam Singh Arora after Ilmi moved the Court for defamation, as per a report by Bar and Bench.

This comes after the anchor-turned-politician and national spokesperson of Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) Shazia Ilmi, on July 27, accused news channel India Today and its consulting news editor, Sardesai, of objectifying her by releasing a video of her removing the lapel mic during a televised debate.