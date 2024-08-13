Delhi High Court orders Rajdeep Sardesai to take down video against BJP's Shazia Ilmi

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday ordered veteran journalist Rajdeep Sardesai to take down a video against the BJP's Shazia Ilmi.
The order was passed by Justice Manmeet Pritam Singh Arora after Ilmi moved the Court for defamation, as per a report by Bar and Bench.
This comes after the anchor-turned-politician and national spokesperson of Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) Shazia Ilmi, on July 27, accused news channel India Today and its consulting news editor, Sardesai, of objectifying her by releasing a video of her removing the lapel mic during a televised debate.
Ilmi had taken part in a debate on the news channel on the Agniveer scheme row but left the debate midway claiming that her mic was cut off to censor her.
More to follow...
Published 13 August 2024, 08:09 IST