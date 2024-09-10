Delhi High Court permits seven students to attend classes at St Stephen's College

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday permitted seven students, who approached the court seeking admission in St Stephen’s College on the basis of the seats allocated by the Delhi University, to attend classes in the college.

A bench of Acting Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela, however, directed the varsity not to make any further allocation of seats.

The division bench issued notice and sought response of the university and seven students on an appeal by the college challenging a single-judge’s order which has granted admission to these candidates on the basis of the seats allocated by the varsity.