Delhi High Court refuses bail to 'smuggler' in fake currency circulation case

"Circulation of fake currency impinges upon the economic security of the country, and such circulation could have a disastrous effect on the economy. Persons who may be involved in circulation of fake currency operate through several back-channel networks, which span across countries. They do not use usual channels of communication and fake currency is usually introduced into the market in an extremely clandestine manner. Penetration of networks related to fake currency can pose a grave challenge for the investigating agency as well," the bench, also comprising Justice Amit Sharma, said.