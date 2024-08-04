Delhi L-G inspects arterial drains in Nizamuddin, calls ground reality 'shameful'

Hitting back at the Lt Governor, the AAP, in a statement, said, "Now that the monsoon is almost over, the L-G has come forward, just to pay lip service and engage in dirty politics. It would have been better if the LG had taken action against the Chief Secretary and the PWD Secretary, as well as any other officers involved in the wrongdoings." "There is still time for the LG to take action against CS Naresh Kumar; otherwise, everything else is just a photo opportunity and blatant politics mere lip service," they said.