Delhi L-G V K Saxena temporarily dissolves DDCD; AAP says 'petty politics'

New Delhi: Delhi Lt Governor V K Saxena has approved temporarily dissolving Delhi Dialogue and Development Commission (DDCD) and removal of its non-official members till a mechanism is developed for screening and selection of domain experts as its vice chairman and members, Raj Niwas officials said on Thursday.

Reacting to the development, Delhi cabinet minister Saurabh Bharadwaj accused Saxena of doing "petty politics".

In a file noting marked to the Delhi chief secretary, the L-G noted that the whole exercise of creating the DDCD by the incumbent government was only to extend financial benefits and extend patronage to certain favoured political persons of partisan inclinations.