Delhi LG launches Public Amusement Portal to streamline licensing processes

The LG said, "By embracing technology, we have launched this unified Portal for amusement activities, which will overhaul, simplify and unify the licensing process for venues, including amusement parks, auditoriums, and video game parlours in the national capital." He further said that the licensing unit of Delhi Police, in collaboration with the Municipal Corporation of Delhi and the National Informatics Centre (NIC) has developed the Unified Portal for amusement activities, a transformative platform aimed at enhancing the efficiency of licensing processes across Delhi.