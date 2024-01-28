Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi moves SC on issue of transfer of powers of Standing Committee

"In view of the petitioner's constitutional responsibilities to the citizens of Delhi, the present petition has been preferred to seek a direction that the functions of the Standing Committee — pending the adjudication of the legality of the process of appointment of its electors — be exercised by the House of the MCD, i.e. the 'Corporation' composed of all the elected councillors as defined in Section 3(3)(a) of the DMC Act," the plea said.