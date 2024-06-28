Delhi rains: Power cuts in several parts of national capital after heavy rainfall

New Delhi: Due to heavy rains in Delhi, power supply was disrupted in several parts of the city on Friday morning, officials said.

Power disruption was caused due to technical faults and precautionary shutdown in the city's waterlogged areas, the officials of power distribution companies (discoms) operating in Delhi said.

Residents of Dwarka, Jangpura and Laxmi Nagar said the power supply was cut as soon as it started raining in their areas.