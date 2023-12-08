Delhi records minimum temp of 9.4 degree Celsius, air quality 'very poor'

New Delhi: The air quality in the national capital was in the 'very poor' category on Friday morning while the minimum temperature was recorded at 9.4 degrees Celsius.

Humidity in the city at 8.30 am was 93 per cent. The weather department has predicted a clear sky during the day.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) of the national capital was 346 according to data from the government's Sameer application. An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered 'good,' between 51 and 100 is 'satisfactory,' 101 and 200 'moderate,' while the air quality between 201 and 300 is considered to be 'poor,' and between 301 and 400 is 'very poor,' . The air quality ranging between 401 and 500 is recorded to be 'severe.'