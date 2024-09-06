Delhi riots 2020: Student activist Meeran Haider withdraws bail plea from HC in UAPA case

Haider -- a Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) youth wing leader and Jamia Millia Islamia student -- and several others, including Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam, have been booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for allegedly being the "masterminds" of the February 2020 riots in northeast Delhi that left 53 people dead and more than 700 injured.