Delhi University modifies teacher recruitment criteria, draws flak

New Delhi: The Delhi University has modified its eligibility criteria for the recruitment of assistant professors in colleges, introducing an additional layer of "presentation".

The move has drawn flak from the teachers' community which has demanded a rollback.

The varsity has raised its minimum eligibility from the earlier 50 to 55 points with a relaxation of five points for SC/ST/PwD candidates in its recently notified Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for teacher recruitment.

As per the new rules, the process for the final selection of candidates will be conducted in two stages— assessment through presentation and interview with the selection committee.

The presentation will be assessed based on several factors, including "humility, passion and zeal for teaching," a notification by the varsity read. Candidates will also be asked to write an essay on the day of the presentation for the assessment of their writing skills, the June 3 notification said.