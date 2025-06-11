Menu
Delhi will not witness flood-like situation in 2025, we are prepared: CM Gupta

Gupta made the announcement at a meeting regarding flood control measures held at the Delhi Secretariat here.
PTI
Last Updated : 11 June 2025, 09:57 IST

Published 11 June 2025, 09:57 IST
