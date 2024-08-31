Delhi: Woman kills newborn daughter, cites social stigma over fourth girl child

During initial questioning, the girl's mother, Shivani, claimed that she was discharged from the hospital the previous night and had returned to her parental home. She told police that after feeding the baby around 2 am, she slept with the child beside her but when she woke up at 4.30 am, the baby was gone, DCP Veer said. The police officer said a team was constituted to check CCTV footage from the neighbouring area and search nearby houses.