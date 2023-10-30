Delhiites' 50-year love affair with 'The Bookshop' ends as store pulls down shutters

"It is with sadness that I would like to announce that on 31 October 2023, The Book Shop will down its shutters — and we will dissolve the partnership that owns it... As it is said, to everything, there is a season, The Book Shop, too, has had its season, now it’s time to move on (sic)," read the post on Facebook with a photograph of the late K D Singh and his wife Nini Singh.

Many, including the likes of novelist Shobhaa De and Australian author John Zubrzycki, filled the comment section, recalling their memories of the landmark Delhi address '13/7 Jor Bagh Market' and expressing regret at the decision to pull down the shop's shutters.