Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiadelhi

Delhi's air quality worsens on Diwali evening as 24 stations slip into red zone

The use of green crackers will be confined to specific hours -- 6 am to 7 pm and 8 am to 10 pm -- on the day before Diwali and on the festival day itself, it said.
Last Updated : 20 October 2025, 00:53 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 20 October 2025, 00:53 IST
India NewsDelhiPollutionfirecrackersDiwali

Follow us on :

Follow Us