Delhi's summer action plan to control air pollution to come into effect from June 15: Gopal Rai

New Delhi: Delhi's summer action plan to control air pollution in the national capital will come into effect from June 15, Environment Minister Gopal Rai said on Thursday.

The city government has come up with a summer action plan, which will mainly focus on tree plantation, Rai said at a press conference.

"We held a meeting on Thursday in which 30 departments participated. The focus of the summer action plan will be on tree plantation. From June 15 to September 15, the government will work by focusing on 12 key points of the summer action plan," he said.