<p>The national capital witnessed dense fog on Sunday morning as the minimum temperature was recorded at 5.3 5.3 degrees Celsius, 2.3 notches below the season's average.</p><p>At 8:30 am the humidity was recorded at 100 per cent.</p><p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/imd">India Meteorological Department</a> (IMD) placed the city under yellow alert. IMD has given warning of dense fog till forenoon at many places. </p>.GRAP-4 curbs reimposed in Delhi-NCR as air quality turns 'severe'.<p>Safdarjung recorded a minimum temperature of 5.3 degrees Celsius; Palam 8 degrees Celsius; Lodhi Road 6.8 degrees Celsius; the Ridge 7.2 degrees Celsius and Ayanagar 7 degrees Celsius, the IMD data showed.</p><p>Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 444, in the 'severe' category, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed.</p><p>An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 to 100 'satisfactory', 101 to 200 'moderate', 201 to 300 'poor', 301 to 400 'very poor', and 401 to 500 'severe'. </p><p>The Centre's pollution watchdog on Saturday<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/delhi/grap-4-curbs-reimposed-in-delhi-ncr-as-air-quality-turns-severe-3865830"> invoked curbs </a>under Stage 4 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in Delhi-NCR as the capital's air quality deteriorated to enter the 'severe' category, according to officials.<br><br><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>