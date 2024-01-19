JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiadelhi

Centre sends team to evict former TMC MP Mahua Moitra from govt bungalow

Moitra, who was expelled from the Lok Sabha on December 8 last year, was earlier asked to vacate the house by January 7 after the allotment was cancelled.
Last Updated 19 January 2024, 05:29 IST

Follow Us

New Delhi: The Directorate of Estates on Friday sent a team of officials to evict former TMC MP Mahua Moitra from her government accommodation, an official said.

Earlier this week, the DoE issued an eviction notice to Moitra, who was expelled from the Lok Sabha last month.

"A team has been sent to evict the TMC leader from the government bungalow allotted to her as an MP," an official told PTI.

On Thursday, Moitra failed to get any relief from the Delhi High Court which refused to stay the DoE notice and asked her to vacate the government bungalow.

Justice Girish Kathpalia said no specific rule has been brought before the court which dealt with the eviction of MPs from government accommodation after they cease to be lawmakers.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 19 January 2024, 05:29 IST)
India NewsLok SabhaTrinamool CongressMahua Moitra

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT